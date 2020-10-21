Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 214,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,399,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

