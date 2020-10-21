Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Gaia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

GAIA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.93. Gaia Inc has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gaia Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

