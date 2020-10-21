Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after purchasing an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,623,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,126,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,731,000 after purchasing an additional 533,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

In related news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,201. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

