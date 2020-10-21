Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after buying an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after buying an additional 1,554,549 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Philip Morris International by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,577,000 after buying an additional 1,086,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Philip Morris International by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,558,000 after buying an additional 1,066,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.70. 90,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,805. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

