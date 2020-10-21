Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in S&P Global by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.35. 9,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,777. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.