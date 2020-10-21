Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,405 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,622. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

