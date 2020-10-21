Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,027,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 36.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 105,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 19.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 39,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,192. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

