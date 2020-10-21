Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,475 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 197.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 42.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGLD. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $160.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,192. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.70. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

