Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,634,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 340.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,813 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $7,698,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 416,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,699,020. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

