Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,675 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 14.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 926.3% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.46. 408,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average of $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $122.63. The company has a market cap of $338.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

