Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,200 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dell by 154.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Dell by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,442,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares in the company, valued at $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 509,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,420,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of DELL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.45. 15,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,605. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

