Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $92.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,974. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average is $84.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

