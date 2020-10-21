Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIOT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.35.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of VIOT opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $405.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $238.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 53.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.