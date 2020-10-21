Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

