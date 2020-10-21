Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.29 ($34.46).

VIV stock opened at €24.86 ($29.25) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.47.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

