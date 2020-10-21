Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 52.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.90 ($36.35) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.29 ($34.46).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV opened at €24.86 ($29.25) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.47.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.