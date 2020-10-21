Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) Receives $18.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 1.84. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $106.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.55 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 186.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Solar will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, major shareholder 313 Acquisition Llc sold 11,627,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $250,000,000.50. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $66,861.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,874,200.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,504,751 shares of company stock valued at $274,174,007. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSLR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,294.0 megawatts covering approximately 188,300 homes.

