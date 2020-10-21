Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 190 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock opened at GBX 108.82 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.70. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21).

In other Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total value of £469,890.16 ($613,914.50).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

