Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 155 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VOD. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 108.54 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.70. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88.

In other Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total value of £469,890.16 ($613,914.50).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

