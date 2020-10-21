VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $20.00. VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 362,945 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 16.61 and a current ratio of 16.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49.

About VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE)

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

