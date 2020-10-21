Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the September 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vuzix will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $885,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter worth $308,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

VUZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

