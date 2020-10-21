W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

W Resources Plc (WRES.L) (LON:WRES) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. W Resources Plc (WRES.L) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 70,482,094 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $8.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.16.

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

