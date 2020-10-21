Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WAB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.89.

WAB opened at $63.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $313,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,114.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at $828,747.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

