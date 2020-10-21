Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $10,771,000. AXA raised its position in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Walmart by 27,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

