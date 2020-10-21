Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.41 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $24.41 million and $1.78 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Allbit, HitBTC and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.39 or 0.03081048 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00042520 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,656,288 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Allbit, Coinnest, Kucoin, Huobi, COSS, HitBTC, Binance and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

