Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 25.07%.
NASDAQ:WASH opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $54.96.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.
About Washington Trust Bancorp
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.
