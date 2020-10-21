Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of WCN opened at C$135.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.28. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.44. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$100.55 and a 52-week high of C$141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.58, for a total value of C$672,883.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,962,573.06.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

