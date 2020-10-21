Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%.

Shares of WSO.B opened at $237.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.63. Watsco has a 12-month low of $139.00 and a 12-month high of $242.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

