WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $216.00 and last traded at $215.02, with a volume of 1112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.50.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter worth $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 22.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth $275,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of -0.11.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.