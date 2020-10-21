WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $197.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

