WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $104.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WEC. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $55,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.