Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $18.70 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 37.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

