Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of SKX opened at $34.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. Skechers USA has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,970,000 after purchasing an additional 251,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 269,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,259 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,004,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

