Wedbush Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

ZION traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. 9,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,879. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 69.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

