Wedbush Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $82.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $71.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,605. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.