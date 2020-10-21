Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intec Pharma (NTEC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) recently:

10/13/2020 – Intec Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

10/10/2020 – Intec Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

10/9/2020 – Intec Pharma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/6/2020 – Intec Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

10/1/2020 – Intec Pharma was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NTEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.85. Intec Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 366,733 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 456,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

