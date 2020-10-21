Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/19/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.75 to $12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2020 – Lundin Mining is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.75 to $9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2020 – Lundin Mining had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/30/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $9.00 to $8.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $10.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.10 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2020 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2020 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2020 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/9/2020 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.
OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 80,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.01 and a beta of 1.81.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%.
