Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.9% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,660,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 65,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,626.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.