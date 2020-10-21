Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WABC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

