Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 14.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 76.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

EMD traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,016. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.