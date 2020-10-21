Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

WBND opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

