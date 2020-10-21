Westkam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Down 5.9%

Westkam Gold Corp (CVE:WKG) traded down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Westkam Gold Company Profile (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and tellurium deposits. Its principal property is the Bonaparte property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

