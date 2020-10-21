Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend by 21.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $206.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $122.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.63.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.