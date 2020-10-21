William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Friday, October 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $83.59 on Monday. RLI has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $891,667. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

