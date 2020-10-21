William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. William Blair also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

PGR stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $275,729.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,636 shares of company stock worth $7,699,979 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

