William Blair Comments on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will earn ($2.67) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $77.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 47.6% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 211.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,793,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.25 per share, with a total value of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.