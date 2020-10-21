William Blair Comments on Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 103,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

