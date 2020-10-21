William Blair Weighs in on S&P Global Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.23.

S&P Global stock opened at $340.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

