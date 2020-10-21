Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 257,136 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 282,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 179.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

