Williams Companies Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WMB)

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 106,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,151,114. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,483,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,895,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,822,000 after buying an additional 2,306,194 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,877,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,832,000 after buying an additional 2,921,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

